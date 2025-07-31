 
Blake Shelton reveals rare wish about his music

Blake Shelton addressed rare wish about his musical legacy

July 31, 2025

Blake Shelton recently shared rare wish about his music. 

During a recent confessional with Taste of Country Nights, the Purple Irises singer made a confession about his music legacy and said that he hopes his music would not be covered in the future.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer reportedly garnered an impressive total of 30 No.1 hits on the Billboard charts.

“I hope nobody ever remakes any of my music, because I know that will happen to me,” Blake began and said, “People will be like, 'Oh my God, way better than Blake.’”

Previously, in a chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the country musician also on her marriage, saying, "It honestly does [feel like time is flying by]."

"Some of the things that we talk about, we're to the point in our relationship that it's like, 'Oh, remember what happened...' and you realize, 'Oh my God, that was 8 years ago!' It's like, how did this happen so quickly?"

