Lindsay Lohan reveals unexpected reason she loves Dubai

Lindsay Lohan stuns Kelly Ripa with surprising Dubai confession

Lindsay Lohan reveals she is living “a very normal life” in Dubai away from the spotlight.

On a recent appearance on Kelly Live with Kelly and Mark, the Freaky Friday actress shared a relatable reason she chose to stay in the Arab city.

She told host Kelly Ripa that the actual reason for staying in Dubai is privacy, which Hollywood celebrities don't get in other places.

“It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life,” Lohan dished.

“There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place ‘cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son,” she noted.

“And it’s just, I feel very safe,” Lohan remarked

With a shocking expression, Ripa asked, “They don’t have photographers there?”

In response, Lohan said, “No, it’s not legal. You can’t take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here.”

“That’s incredible,” Ripa exclaimed, to which Lohan agreed. “Yeah, privacy is key.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lohan moved to the United Arab Emirates in 2014.

She met her husband, Bader Shammas, there tied the knot in 2022. The pair welcomed their son Luai, 2, one year later.