Taron Egerton addresses rumors about playing James Bond

Taron Egerton responds to James Bond casting speculation

Taron Egerton has finally responded to rumors that he could be the next James Bond in the forthcoming movie, Bond 26.

In a new interview with Collider, the 35-year-old actor has dashed fans' hopes as he insisted that he's too "messy" to play the suave secret agent.

"I don't think I'm a good choice for it,” said Taron. “I think I'm too messy for that.

The Kingsman star further said, “I think I'm not— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it.”

“I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably,” added Taron.

The actor further told the outlet that the massive scale of the project might not suit him.

“That's not to say that I don't have aspirations and plans and also that I wouldn't be interested in doing something that's more commercial, because of course I would,” said Taron. "I think I'm a period in my life where, as you say, I've been probably following the things that speak to me on a creative level a little bit more, but, you know, I'm sure I won't feel that way forever."

"But James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I'm aware, nobody's asking me to do it,” explained the Rocketman actor.

It is pertinent to mention that the exact cast of Bond 26 has not been revealed yet.