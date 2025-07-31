Michael J. Fox's 'Shrinking' cameo holds deep meaning for Harrison Ford

 
Harrison Ford dished on the importance of Michael J. Fox appearing in the new season of Shrinking.

July 31, 2025

Harrison Ford gets candid about Michael J. Fox’s surprise 'Shrinking' role

Harrison Ford is getting honest about what it means to him to have Michael J. Fox join the third season of Shrinking.

In a recent chat with Variety, the 83-year-old actor, who plays the role of Dr. Paul Rhoades with Parkinson’s disease in the Apple TV+ series, discussed that talking with Fox about Parkinson’s has been “essential” for his comedy-drama series.

It is pertinent to mention that Fox was diagnosed with the condition in real life back in 1998.

“Michael’s courage, his fortitude and his grace, more than anything else, is on full display,” Ford told the outlet. “He’s very smart, very brave, noble, generous, passionate guy, and an example to all of us, whether we’re facing Parkinson’s or not. You cannot help but recognize how amazing it is to have such grace.”

“He gives me both a physical representation of the disease to inform myself with, but more than that, he allows me to believe that Paul could believe that he could be adequate to the challenge,” he remarked

“The truth is that we can’t be f***ing around with this just to make a joke or anything. Parkinson’s is not funny. And I want to get it right. It’s necessary to be correct with what we do in respect of the challenge that Parkinson’s represents, and that we don’t use it for its entertainment value,” Ford added.

Season 3 of Shrinking is expected to release later this year.

