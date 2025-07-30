Meghan Markle gives brutal response to Kate Middleton's apology demand

Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton’s bizarre demand

Meghan Markle has a brutal response for Kate Middleton who reportedly demanded an apology from the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Heat Magazine, Meghan says she has “far more important” things to do than focus on what Kate Middleton has to say about her.

An insider close to the matter revealed that the Duchess of Sussex has no intentions of apologizing to the Princess of Wales.

Instead, Meghan believes it should be Kate who should say sorry to her and extend the olive branch, the royal tipster revealed.

“The possibility of Meghan travelling to the UK to speak to Kate is a long way off,” the insider said of Meghan’s reaction on Kate’s apology demand.

“She has far too many more important things to be getting on with, and thinks it’s Kate who should be extending the olive branch,” they added.

This comes after it was claimed that Prince William’s wife has made it clear that she would be needing a “very genuine apology” from Meghan before initiating peace talks.

She also demanded there to be “multiple witnesses present if they were to communicate with each other.”