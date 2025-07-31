Arnold Schwarzenegger defies age with jaw-dropping 78th birthday celebrations

Arnold Schwarzenegger refuses to slow down as he celebrates his 78th birthd

Arnold Schwarzenegger is proving age is just a number as he is proudly breaking a sweat at 78.

For the unversed, the Hollywood actor and former Governor of California turned 78 on Wednesday, July 30.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a video of himself in which he can be seen riding a bicycle to celebrate and show gratitude to his admirers for sending heartfelt birthday wishes.

In the video, the Emmy winner mentioned that turning 75 felt like achieving a milestone with an admission that hitting 78 is not as exciting.

Expressing his thoughts while riding his bicycle, Schwarzenegger said, "Ah, well, today is my birthday. I am 78. I mean, it's not an exciting day. I have to say that because around a number like 75 or 80 is much better, much spicier, but nevertheless, here we are."

“Driving around, bicycling, getting my fitness workout done, and then I'm gonna lift some weights and I'm gonna eat some good food and all those kinds of things,” The Terminator star revealed his birthday plans by quipping.

“Then tonight we're going to celebrate. Thank you very much for all the happy birthday wishes - for all you members of the Pump Club, you guys have been terrific. I love you and let's continue on working to get better,” Arnold Schwarzenegger concluded, thanking his adorers for wishing him on his birthday.