Scheana Shay recalls awkward encounter with ex John Mayer

John Mayer opted for 'handshake' with Scheana Shay in awkward encounter

Scheana Shay has opened up about her awkward encounter with John Mayers, years after they casually dated for eight months.

Speaking with People Magazine, Shay recalled meeting Mayer at ChainFEST in Los Angeles two years ago, saying, “I saw him, and I awkwardly give him a hug, like, 'Hey, and then made a joke like, 'Oh, we should get a photo.' And he was like, 'No.' And I was like, 'I was kind of kidding.'”

“But yeah, that was awkward,” she added.

However, Shay ran into Mayer in 2024 as well, which she recalled as, “I didn't even go in for the hug.”

“He went out for a handshake. I'm like, 'Well, this is awkward, too,’” she added.

Scheana Shay and John Mayer met in 2008 at his birthday event, as per what she revealed in her memoir My Good Side.

Notably, the Grammy-winner was dating Jennifer Aniston at the time.

However, Shay and Mayer ended up casually dating for six months but they weren’t exclusive. She wrote in My Good Side, “Once it was public, he didn’t want to speak to me or see me anymore.”

Notably, shay tells the outlet that she kept some details about their romance private “out of respect,” adding, “I know him and Andy Cohen are very good friends, and I'm not trying to burn any bridges with this book.”

“I'm just trying to tell my truth and tell enough of it to give context,” she noted.