Lana Del Rey holds husband Jeremy Dufrene hands in beautiful wedding photo

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene got married in September 2024

July 31, 2025

Lana Del Rey shares photo from her wedding
Lana Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, shared an intimate photo from her wedding to Jeremy Dufrene.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, ahead of their 1-year wedding anniversary, the singer shared a beautiful throwback photo.

The picture posted showed Lana holding hands with Jeremy as they stared into each other’s eyes, standing at the alter. Churchome pastor Judah Smith can also be seen in the photo.

In the caption, Lana wrote, “May 12 angels guard you while you preach tonight.”

She also mentioned pastor in the comments, stating, “Thank you Judah for always uplifting me.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the couple.

One wrote, “Oh my goodness so beautiful more wedding pics please.” Another added, “Such A Beautiful Bride Endless love and happiness with my precious Wife.”

Meanwhile the third user wrote, “wow you look so pretty!! i hope this day was so special for you.”

“OMG!! I’ve been WAITING for a little glimpse on that special day! You look soooo beautiful,” the fourth user wrote.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene tied the knot in September 2024.

