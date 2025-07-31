Adam Sandler gets honest about filming 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler recalls fans reaction towards 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler has opened up his experience of filming Happy Gilmore 2, which was released nearly three decades after the original movie.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Murder Mystery actor candidly discussed how fans reacted to the sequel's released news.

"We couldn’t be happier. It’s something that I can’t describe,” the Hollywood actor admitted.

Recalling fans' reaction to the news, Sandler continued, "Just walking down the street, hearing people talk about it even before it came out — we were like, something fun is going on here.”

“We went from, this was nothing we ever thought about, to having one of the best times of our careers together, feeling the fun of it all,” the 58-year-old actor told the outlet.

Revealing that his onscreen wife Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen) was killed early in the sequel, he said, "We love Julie. She’s just a great vibe and a great person. We love working with her, and we did the first one and Hubie Halloween.

"We just knew we needed Happy to have to overcome something in this story. There’s nothing more painful than losing someone you love.

“Just wanted to show how dedicated Happy was to Julie’s character, and he would never be able to move on from it and the love he had for her.

"We just thought that was something to have going with the new story of where Happy is at his age,” Adam Sandler added before signing off.