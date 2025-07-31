Liam Neeson sings praises of Pamela Anderson amid dating rumors

Liam Neeson praises new girlfriend Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson sang praises of Pamela Anderson after several reports suggested that the two are dating.

The 73-year-old actor gushed over his new girlfriend during an appearance on the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"She's great. She's terrific," Liam told the show's host Stephen Colbert, who revealed that Pamela had appeared on his show last year to promote her cookbook.

When Liam asked if he had tried Pamela's recipes, the actor replied, "She loves to cook. She loves to bake."

"She made me sourdough loaves during the shoot. Bran muffins, which I love," he added.

Recently, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Pamela and Liam, who are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, The Naked Gun, are dating.

As per the source, the two "always had chemistry while they were filming and their friendship naturally developed into more."

“They are both shy and have tried to stay private but the spark between them is obvious," a tipster added.

On July 28, Pamela shared her working experience with Liam in an action comedy in an interview with Loose Women.

The actress said she felt "a little insecure" when she found out she would be working with Liam in her upcoming film.

“He's had an amazing career, and I feel like I'm just starting, so you feel a little insecure, but then the butterflies go away, and then, there you are," said the 58-year-old actress.

The Naked Gun is set to release in cinemas on August 1, 2025.