Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz baby plans taking an emotional toll amid family feud

Syeda Waniya
July 31, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have reportedly been wanting to have kids for a while now.

Amid ongoing feud between the couple and the Beckhams, insiders have spilled about their plans to have kids.

The source told Closer Magazine, “They’ve wanted a baby for a while.”

They added, “It’s not been easy, and there’s been a lot of emotion behind the scenes. They’ve got a tight circle around them and aren’t sharing too much, but it’s clear this is weighing heavily on them.”

This comes after Brooklyn, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria, voiced his desire to become a dad. During an interview in 2022, Brooklyn said, “Obviously it’s my wife’s body, but I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That’s something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23, and I’m 23 now. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad.”

Moreover, the young couple is also known for their love of dogs. The source said, “Nicola treats her dogs like her babies, but she wants nothing more than to have her own,” adding, “She wants to give them a human brother or sister.”

While Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly cut contact with David and Victoria, insiders revealed that the former Spice Girl is worried of not being “involved” when the young couple have a baby.

“Victoria wants nothing more than to be involved when they do have a baby – to help, to support them, to be part of it. Brooklyn is her first-born. They were so close for years – he was always her baby boy. But things have changed since he married Nicola. She’s terrified that if a baby does come along, she’ll be the last to know – or, worse, completely cut out,” the insider shared.

