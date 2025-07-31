 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian reveals shocking reason behind hiding cancer diagnosis

Khloe Kardashian was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2003

By
Marium Haroon
|

July 31, 2025

Khloe Kardashian has revealed the reason behind hiding first skin cancer diagnosis with her family.

In the recent episode of Khloe in Wonderland, The Kardashians star candidly shared her experience with a first cancer diagnosis.

Recalling when she found out that she had melanoma, which is primarily caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation, Khloe said, "My first bout of skin cancer, I was 19 years old. When you’re 19, you don’t really think about how scary things can be, so I don’t remember a lot.”

Revealing the reason behind hiding cancer from her family, she continued, "I know my dad died when I was 19 of esophageal cancer, and then months later, I found out I had skin cancer on my back. I literally didn’t even tell my family because I knew I just had to get this removed, and I’ll be fine.”

For those unversed, her father, Robert Kardashian, died at the age of 59 on September 30, 2003, due to Esophageal cancer.

"I knew I was fine. Cancer is a really scary word. I was also 19, and you’re nuts at 19 years old. I literally drove myself to the doctor, got all this skin removed, and that was it. [I] didn’t think much about it,” the Good American founder explained.

Before concluding, Khloe Kardashian shared that she misunderstood cancer with a bump on skin, “I was convinced it was that cystic pimple. It would not go away. I was trying to pick it, all these things."

