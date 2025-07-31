Kelly Clarkson battles in silence while plotting jaw-dropping return: Source

Kelly Clarkson vanishes without warning

Kelly Clarkson faced a private breakdown after her divorce and career struggles but is now planning a comeback.

Per Radar Online, the 43-year-old American singer-songwriter suddenly postponed the first two shows of her Las Vegas residency just hours before the opening night.

Clarkson took to her Instagram, where she revealed that she had to cancel the residency because of issues with her voice and needed to “protect” herself from “doing serious damage.”

In her post, she admitted to being “devastated” about cancelling the shows and promised to rest and come back to give “what you all deserve.”

However, many fans were angry about the last-minute change after spending money on flights and expensive hotels in Las Vegas.

Notably, people close to the All I Ever Wanted crooner said they do not believe that’s the real reason.

"She's driven herself to exhaustion trying to be Miss Perfect. But she's doing too many things at once – and it's taken a toll. It's spinning plates, and she just can't go on this way,” a source shared.

"Kelly's trying to come across as valiant to her public, but behind the scenes she's a mess. She's weak from exhaustion and crying nonstop for letting her fans down,” the insider claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that Clarkson, who has hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show since 2019, did not appear on television earlier this year because of a “private matter.”