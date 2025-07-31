Hulk Hogan's cause of death laid bare

Photo: Real cause of Hulk Hogan's death revealed

Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died at the age of 71.

The news about the death of the professional wrestling icon was first broke by TMZ on 24th July.

Now, the official cause of death for wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has been confirmed as acute myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack, according to documents from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, as reported by Page Six.

The medical examiner’s records stated that Hulk Hogan suffered a sudden blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle, resulting in tissue damage.

The documents went on to mention that the WWE Hall of Famer had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition marked by an irregular and often rapid heart rate.

In addition to this, Hulk Hogan had a documented history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of cancer that impacts white blood cells called lymphocytes.

The diagnosis came as a surprise to many fans, as it does not appear that the late wrestler’s battle with leukemia had ever been made public.

At the time of his death, it was reported that medics dispatched to wrestling star's home say that call was regarding "cardiac arrest," reported TMZ.