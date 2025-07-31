 
Harrison Ford gets candid about returning to Marvel

July 31, 2025

Harrison Ford shares candid thoughts about Marvel's return

Harrison Ford made his debut in the MCU as President Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World, who later turned into the Red Hulk.

But when in a recent interview with Variety, he was asked whether the franchise head, Kevin Feige, asked him to return. He replied with a one word, "Nope."

However, that does not mean the Indiana Jones star does not want to return, as he said in his earlier interview, "I hope he can come back. I hope [there's] a story in which he can develop into something other than the Red Hulk."

He continued, "I think we have the capacity to shift shape between Hulkness and humanity, but that's really not my department. I was very happy with the opportunity to play in this playground."

Harrison further gushed about playing the character, calling it "a great fit for me. I was honored to be able to do my work on top of a foundation that a wonderful actor, Bill Hurt, provided for the character."

He added, "And the story is a wonderful extension of the stories that Thunderbolt Ross has been part of. I've watched Marvel movies and seen actors I really liked, really admired, have a great time. And I thought, 'Hey, I want me some of that.'"

In the meantime, Marvel's latest upcoming project is Eyes of Wakanda, which will arrive on Aug 1 on Disney+.

