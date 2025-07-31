Kylie Kelce drops unbreakable cellphone rule for daughters

Kylie Kelce refuses to budge on THIS big decision

Kylie Kelce will not compromise on this one rule when her daughters get cellphones.

On the Thursday, July 31 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the 33-year-old American podcaster talked about the excessive use of cellphones and revealed that her four daughters will have phones under strict rules and regulations.

For the unversed, Kylie shares her four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 5½, Elliotte Ray, 4, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Finnley "Finn" Anne, 4 months, with husband Jason Kelce.

While having a conversation with her guest and talk show host Kelly Ripa, she said, “I actually believe that we will be doing what I'm calling the kitchen phone.”

“In other words, there will be one or two extra cellphones besides mom and dad's cellphone. That they can take with them if they have somewhere they're going where there will not be a parent or if they will need to get a hold of us or if they're at something sports related, whatever,” the mother of four explained.

“But that they can take one of those cell phones, that the cellphones are only kept to the first floor of the house. So, you can still have your friends have that phone number. They can still call you,” Kylie revealed.

“You can still use the phone on the first floor of the house. But they live in the kitchen. So, they're not gonna go upstairs. Not going to the basement. They're going nowhere but the first floor, communal living space," she clarified.

After listening to Kylie’s perspective, the 54-year-old American actress and talk show host emphasised that “computers too should stay in the kitchen.”

“Perfect, add them to the list. They're staying in the kitchen,” the podcaster responded, endorsing Ripa.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie Kelce’s revelation comes after she announced that her daughters are not allowed to watch some shows due to a “multitude of reasons,” including Cocomelon.

“If Cocomelon comes up on any of the screens, my daughters say, ‘Oh, we're not allowed to watch that,’ because I have doubled, tripled, quadrupled down. We are not watching Cocomelon in our house,” she stated.