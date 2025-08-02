Billy Ray Cyrus channels feelings for Elizabeth Hurley into music

Billy Ray Cyrus finds fresh inspiration in new 'muse' Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are still going strong!

The country singer is spending time writing love songs to dedicate them his new girlfriend, Hurley.

As per a recent report by Daily Mail, a source told the outlet that the upcoming album of Cyrus will include music for his "muse," and how she "heals" him.

"His next album will include songs that are about Elizabeth for sure, he is definitely smitten with his new love and she has become his muse," the insider told the outlet.

"Billy is always working on new music, but lately he has been doing even more love songs and it's clear why," the tattler continued.

Sharing insights into their romantic bond, the source added that Hurley is the biggest source of motivation for Cyrus.

"He is very happy with Elizabeth, she is motivating him in a very big way. The songs are all about how she "heals" him and how sexy she is," the tipster noted.

Moreover, the insider added that Cyrus sees singing potential in Hurley and hopes that they might do a musical project together in the future

"He feels she can sing, that singing is in her future, and maybe even a duet with him," the bird chirped.

It is pertinent to mention that Cyrus and Hurley made their romance public in May on Easter holiday.