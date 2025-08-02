Sources claim Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau 'have a lot in common' amid romance rumors

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's unexpected connection sends shockwaves

Katy Perry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly hit it off “instantly,” with a source claiming the two found surprising common ground.

Insiders told PEOPLE magazine that something is cooking between the two famous personalities after they were snapped enjoying multiple outings in Montreal this week, igniting romance speculations.

For the unversed, Perry and Trudeau’s recent outing was on Monday, July 29, as they were seen walking a dog through Montréal's Mount Royal Park and later went to have a meal at local restaurant Le Violon.

He was also spotted enjoying the Roar hitmaker's concert in Montreal.

A Canadian source revealed Perry and Trudeau instantly felt a growing interest in each other during their first meeting a few months ago and now they both are officially single following the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter’s split from Orlando Bloom earlier in July, with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Notably, the source also stated that it might be difficult for both of them to explore the connection because of their busy personal and professional lives.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes,” the insider claimed.

Perry "is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common,” the source noted.

“Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult,” they noted.

“Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfill their parenting responsibilities. For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two,” the insider said.

For those uninformed, the 53-year-old former Prime Minister of Canada separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, after 18 years of their marriage in 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple is still co-parenting their three teenage children, son Xavier, 17, daughter Ella-Grace 16, and son Hadrien, 11.