Cynthia Erivo defended by colleague for her new role

Adam Lambert defends Cynthia Erivo's casting

Cynthia Erivo is set to play a key religious personality in a Jesus Christ Superstar concert at the Hollywood Bowl.



But since her casting was announced, there has been criticism from some conservative circles, because she is a Black LGBTQ woman.

But Adam Lambert, who is playing Judas, dismissed the flak in an interview with Billboard, “Cynthia’s brilliant. Her voice, presence, and simultaneous power and vulnerability absolutely blows my mind and working with her has been a dream."

He added, “I’m excited by the challenge of presenting the audience with a production led by a female, Black ‘Jesus’ and encourage the audience to expand their minds a bit."

"Originally utilizing rock and roll, Jesus Christ Superstar is supposed to provoke and challenge, that’s the point. And shouldn’t the teachings of Jesus transcend gender?" Adam noted.

Similarly, Cynthia, who is playing Christian Messiah, previously weighed in on the criticism from some quarters on her casting.

“Why not? You can’t please everyone,” she told the outlet. “It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off. So hopefully they will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth.'”

Jesus Christ Superstar will run from August 1 to 3.