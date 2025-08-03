Jennifer Garner shares why her, Ben Affleck kids consider her 'superstar'

Photo: Jennifer Garner explains why she does not shy away from playing a mom

Jennifer Garner recently admitted that she is more than happy to lean into the mom roles.

In a new interview with People magazine, the Alias alum opened up about her enduring love for family-friendly projects and why she is perfectly content being typecast as the nurturing figure in Hollywood.

Currently filming The Five-Star Weekend, which is a new series based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, Jennifer stars as a food blogger mother navigating a whirlwind of emotions and reunions in picturesque Nantucket.

“It doesn't bother me in the least,” she said of often being cast as a mother. “Am I being typecast? If so, I’m doing it to myself because I’ve created a lot of projects where I’m the mom.”

She addressed that has always embraced the role rather than shy away from it, especially when the stories are something the whole family can enjoy.

“It feels good. Sometimes you need to let a little light in,” she said of making heartwarming content like The Good Life and called it the kind of film perfect for road trips or cozy family nights.

“I definitely have found that it feeds me to do something that is going to be fun for our family to watch together and for kids to see,” she shared.

“And it makes them happy,” the mother of three share.

“I aspire to be Ty,” she joked in conclusion, referring to the beloved character from Mr. Peabody & Sherman, explaining, “because my kids could be less than impressed by me or my projects, but when I told them I was working with Mr. Peabody from Mr. Peabody & Sherman, they acted like I was a superstar.”