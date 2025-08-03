'Scandoval' to turn into dramatic movie?

Lena Dunham eyes movie on 'Scandoval'

Scandoval gripped the attention of many as it rocked Vanderpump Rules and the lives of those who were involved in it.



But now Lena Dunham, the creator of Girls, wants to turn it into a full-length film. Appearing on the Shut Up Evan podcast, she said, “We should basically create like a mini movie in which actors treat this as canon and get up."

The director said she pitched the idea to Bravo's executive. "And perform it with all the passion and virtuosity of Shakespeare. I went so far as to abuse Andy Cohen‘s contact information to pitch him the idea."

Lena also shared the cast that she envisioned appearing in the film. Andrew Scott as Tom Sandoval and Jennifer Lawrence as Ariana Madix. “I want to take these words and direct them like it’s really serious theater,” she shared.

Andy, meanwhile, did not approve the pitch but did conduct a live reading of the script on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy.

Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman, Amber Tamblyn, Susan Lucci, Carson Kressley, Chrissy Teigen, Brad Goreski, and John Arthur Hill appeared on the show.

In the meantime, Vanderpump Rules has returned with season 12 with a new cast.