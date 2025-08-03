Dave Franco makes 'insane' statement about his Emmy-nominated cameo in 'The Studio'

'The Studio' star Dave Franco confesses he 'didn't believe' THIS

Dave Franco recently admitted he never imagined his brief appearance in The Studio would earn him an Emmy nod.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine with his wife, Allison Brie, the 40-year-old American actor and filmmaker talked about his Emmy nomination, revealing he could not “believe” he had been nominated for his performance as a supporting actor in the Apple TV+ series The Studio.

Franco, who also directed the show, confessed he thought he would “ruin” the show with his cameo.

The 21 Jump Street star went on to reminisce about the moment he discovered his Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

He jokingly said, “I always saw that coming,” and further added, “No, it’s insane.”

“And the truth of it all is I truly did not think this nomination was even a possibility. I remember when they first sent me all of the episodes [of the show after filming], I started watching through it, and I was like, ‘Oh no. This is my favorite show, and I’m about to come in and ruin it,’” Franco explained.

“[Allison and I] also didn’t know when the nominations were being announced, and so we were in our kitchen, and I got a text from my publicist, and it just said ‘EMMY NOMINATION.’ And I go, ‘Oh my God. [...] I think I just got nominated for an Emmy,’” The Rental actor recalled.

“I had to Google it. I didn’t believe it,” he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that in The Studio, which was released on March 26, 2025, Dave Franco played a version of himself who is on a wild drug trip while preparing to speak at high-profile award shows.