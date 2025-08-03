 
'Wednesday' star talks about his growth spurt between 1 & 2 seasons

Isaac Ordonez plays Jenna Ortega's brother on 'Wednesday'

August 03, 2025

Isaac Ordonez says he was 'same height' as Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday' season 1

Isaac Ordonez, who plays the role of Jenna Ortega’s little brother on Wednesday, has opened up about his growth spurt in season 1 and 2.

Speaking with People Magazine, Isaac revealed that he was of the same height as Jenna during season 1 and now he’s “hovering” over her.

He laughingly stated, "I was the same height as Jenna in season one. I've grown quite a lot,” calling their height difference “amazing.”

Moreover, Isaac also talked about his experience working with Jenna, saying, “Watching her through the monitor, like, you really start to pick up things.”

“She's wonderful. She's such a nice woman,” Isaac Ordonez added of Jenna Ortega, famously known for playing Wednesday Addams.

On the other hand, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Wednesday Addams’ mom in the series, previously talked about her role with the outlet, saying, “Of course, I identify with being a mother. I certainly identify with that.”

“I never had the struggle with my daughter that I have with Wednesday, thankfully, but I've certainly seen mothers have that,” she added.

It is worth mentioning that Wednesday season 2 will premiere later this year. The first four episodes will premiere on Netflix in August, meanwhile the next four in September.

