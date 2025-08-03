Jason Momoa's rings in 46th birthday with 'Dune 3' and 'Chief of War' milestones

Jason Momoa’s rings in 46th birthday with career milestones

Jason Momoa’s 46 birthday has come just in time for major career milestones.

Momoa celebrated his 46th birthday while filming for Dune: Part Three set. August 1 also marked the premiere of his passion project, the Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

"On my birthday, Chief of War comes out. This is my first day I'm doing Dune," Momoa told People. "I'm not going to lie to you — July has been like bang, bang, bang, bang. The comedown is going to be brutal."

The Hawaiian native star filmed Chief of War, which follows a chief who reunites the Islands, in Hawaii and also hosted the red carpet there.

Gushing over the moment, he said it was "beyond pinch me — it’s punch me in the face!”

"I don't think there's anything bigger that I've ever experienced," he said.

"I feel like this whole thing has chosen me in a way, like this is my destiny," he said of the miniseries. "I have no idea how I got to all this, but we're here, and I'm very grateful. I'm living my dream doing what I love to do. To play my ancestors is such a responsibility. It’s scary and exciting."

July also provided the Aquaman star the opportunity to host Ozzy Osburne’s last concert with his band Black Sabbath before the singer passed away on July 22.