 
Geo News

Dua Lipa pens emotional message after sharing stage with Dad

Dua Lipa performed with dad Dukagjin Lipa on the first night of Sunny Hill Festival

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 03, 2025

Dua Lipa gets emotional after performing with dad at Sunny Hill Festival

Dua Lipa penned an emotional note after performing with her dad Dukagjin Lipa.

On the first night of Sunny Hill Festival, the Dance the Night hitmaker took the stage alongside her dad in Kosovo.

Sunny Hill Festival, is an annual international music festival held in Pristina, which was founded by Dua Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, in 2018.

Sharing glimpses from the emotional moment, Lipa wrote, "SUNNY HILL FESTIVAL NIGHT ONE.”

“This festival is something my family and I created with so much love for our city PRISHTINA and to see it come to life like this is beyond anything I could’ve dreamed of,” she added.

The songstress went on to write, “Sharing this night with you all, in the city that shaped me, surrounded by so much energy, joy, and pride… it’s hard to put into words what it means. Performing for you, and sharing the stage with my dad @dukagjinlipa, was a moment I’ll never forget.”

“I feel so incredibly lucky and grateful. And we still have two more nights to celebrate together!! JU DUA me krejt zemrën,” Dua Lipa concluded.

Notably, as the show is part of a three day festival, Lipa is set to perform two more nights in Kosovan city.

Snoop Dogg promises to ‘clear schedule' for Oasis with ticket demand
Snoop Dogg promises to ‘clear schedule' for Oasis with ticket demand
Nicole Kidman shares 'very close' bond with Sandra Bullock
Nicole Kidman shares 'very close' bond with Sandra Bullock
Brooklyn Beckam and Nicola Peltz renew their wedding vows on anniversary
Brooklyn Beckam and Nicola Peltz renew their wedding vows on anniversary
Orlando Bloom breaks silence on Katy Perry 'romance'
Orlando Bloom breaks silence on Katy Perry 'romance'
Kanye West 'secret deal' with Bianca Censori revealed
Kanye West 'secret deal' with Bianca Censori revealed
Jason Momoa's rings in 46th birthday with 'Dune 3' and 'Chief of War' milestones
Jason Momoa's rings in 46th birthday with 'Dune 3' and 'Chief of War' milestones
Dave Franco makes 'insane' statement about his Emmy-nominated cameo in 'The Studio'
Dave Franco makes 'insane' statement about his Emmy-nominated cameo in 'The Studio'
'Scandoval' to turn into dramatic movie?
'Scandoval' to turn into dramatic movie?