Dua Lipa pens emotional message after sharing stage with Dad

Dua Lipa gets emotional after performing with dad at Sunny Hill Festival

Dua Lipa penned an emotional note after performing with her dad Dukagjin Lipa.

On the first night of Sunny Hill Festival, the Dance the Night hitmaker took the stage alongside her dad in Kosovo.

Sunny Hill Festival, is an annual international music festival held in Pristina, which was founded by Dua Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, in 2018.

Sharing glimpses from the emotional moment, Lipa wrote, "SUNNY HILL FESTIVAL NIGHT ONE.”

“This festival is something my family and I created with so much love for our city PRISHTINA and to see it come to life like this is beyond anything I could’ve dreamed of,” she added.

The songstress went on to write, “Sharing this night with you all, in the city that shaped me, surrounded by so much energy, joy, and pride… it’s hard to put into words what it means. Performing for you, and sharing the stage with my dad @dukagjinlipa, was a moment I’ll never forget.”

“I feel so incredibly lucky and grateful. And we still have two more nights to celebrate together!! JU DUA me krejt zemrën,” Dua Lipa concluded.

Notably, as the show is part of a three day festival, Lipa is set to perform two more nights in Kosovan city.