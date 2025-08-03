Snoop Dogg promises to ‘clear schedule' for Oasis with ticket demand

Snoop Dogg demands tickets for Oasis Murrayfield gigs

Snoop Dogg just asked Oasis to send him tickets to their sold-out Scotland show.

The Gallagher brothers of the popular Brit-pop group, Noel and Liam, are set to bring their widly popular reunion tour to Edinburgh on Friday, Saturday and then next Tuesday.

As, Snoop Dogg, who is a huge Oasis as well as Celtics fans, sat down for a conversation with Sunday Mail and said, “As soon as I heard they were making a comeback I knew I wanted to come and see them, and lets be real where else is Snoop gonna watch them than Scotland.”

"That’s my place and they are my people,” he added.

Snoop continued, “There is not long to go until they are in Scotland now – but if the boys send me tickets I am there. It’s a plane journey away – I can be in Scotland in no time. I will clear my schedule and make sure I am there.”

Also giving a suggestion to the Gallagher brothers, the Missionary album-maker expressed how Noel and Liam should write a new album together rather than just performing their classic songs.

“You know real music is not made the way it was used to – that’s why it is so important bands like Oasis make a comeback,” he mentioned.

"This tour has seen huge demand – now my boys Noel and Liam have put their differences aside we got to hope they make some new music when they are done with this tour,” the iconic rapper further mentioned.

Additionally, the Young, Wild and Free hitmaker also talked about his interest in showing up at Scotland for Oasis, saying, “People know I never need an excuse to come visit Scotland but yeah for real.”

“I tried to sign Noel back in 2009 when he had left Oasis, it just never quite happened – but the main thing is they have got back together. If my boy Noel is going to hook me up with tickets it would be cool if a couple of the Celtic players could also come,” Snoop Dogg concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the rapper referred to the split of the Gallagher brothers in his conversation, which occurred 16 years before, when Noel and Liam ended up having a severe backstage argument which led to Oasis’ breakup.

Now, the iconic band has kicked off their Oasis Live 25’ reunion tour in Cardiff last month and will performing a string of live shows across the UK and Ireland.