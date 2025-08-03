Kanye West 'secret deal' with Bianca Censori revealed

Kanye West's shocking agreement with Bianca Censori comes to light

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship has reportedly puzzled fans and observers since their marriage.



But a recent report in the Heat World, however, claimed to reveal a side previously unknown and equally shocking to the stunts the couple pulled in public.

It claimed Ye has paid the Melbourne-born model to follow what the source calls the Chicago rap star's "wild plans," which included a fully nude appearance at the Grammys and wearing provocative outfits at outings.



"It’s no secret Bianca is using this whole situation to her advantage and not just to raise her profile. Kanye pays her every time she does one of the ridiculous nude stunts he dreams up," the tipster tattled.

A few critics, the report said, called this a "business" arrangement between the duo, where the Yeezy architect is "squirreling" away millions, while the Grammy winner made this "financial dominion" into a fetish.

"Making her parade nude in public and paying her heaps of money for it is the ultimate act of financial domination for Kanye. He gets off on it and she’s making a mint off his fetish," the insider explained.

But the source said the Donda hitmaker is facing "money woes" after it alleged the figure of how much Bianca made via this "secret agreement" to be around $10 million.

"The trouble for Kanye is that he's running out of cash," the mole squealed as he was shunned from the industry due to his anti-semitic behaviour.

"He’s been banned from performing in so many countries now because of his fascist views, so his main source of money is nearly dried up."

Despite facing financial difficulties, the insider said Ye did not cut back on his expenses. "Plus, he’s had so many contracts cancelled, and to top it off, made very bad real estate deals."

"He hasn’t stopped spending like he’s earning millions a day though, it’s going to end in disaster," the source added.

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in late 2022, with their wedding taking place a month after the former's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.