 
Geo News

Brooklyn Beckam and Nicola Peltz renew their wedding vows on anniversary

Brooklyn Beckam and Nicola Peltz make new promises on their wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2025

Brooklyn Beckam and Nicola Peltz have renewed their wedding vows!

The couple, who tied the knot after announcing their engagement in 2018, are making new promises in their nuptials.

The vows were renewed on Saturday, Aug. 2, PEOPLE confirms.

“The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

With a note next to hai anniversary post, Brooklyn cherished Nicola, noting: "Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second x you make me a better man and I couldn't ask for a better partner x you are my soul and my rock x I love you so much Nicola xx Love brooklyn xxxxxxx <3 <3."

