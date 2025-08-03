Tom Holland finally breaks silence over James Bond role

Tom Holland opens up about James Bond role

Tom Holland just revealed is he would be playing the role of James Bond or not.

The Spider-Man star has been rumored for quite a while to be portraying the suave spy also known as 007 in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming movie.

Speaking to Gordon Ramsay on YouTube, Tom said of the rumours, “Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day."

The Kitchen Nightmares star further asked the Unchartered actor to talk more about the topic, asking, “Can you imagine what’s going to happen to your life if you do? First of all, you’d love that opportunity, right?”

Tom replied: “I mean every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

This comes after Rocketman star Taron Egerton rejected the idea of replacing Daniel Craig as 007 because he is "too messy."

He told Collider: "I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that.”

"I think I'm not— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably,” he further mentioned.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney is reportedly the top choice to cast as the next Bond girl.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond.”

"Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise,” they told the outlet.

"Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls,” the insider concluded.