Cynthia Erivo hints her 'Wicked: For Good' press tour outfits will break the internet

Cynthia Erivo ready to slay at 'Wicked: For Good' press tour

Cynthia Erivo has confirmed that she’s ready to slay at the Wicked: For Good press tour after her stunning looks throughout the Wicked press tour in 2024.

Erivo channeled her Wicked character Elphaba throughout the press tour last year.

Now, speaking with People Magazine, the actress and songstress talked about her style team, spearheaded by Jason Bolden.

She said, “I mean, they're my family currently. They had to see me coming because we are busy all the time. We keep each other busy. And these last few months have been really wonderful.”

Discussing her latest Tony Awards looks, where she sported a total 10 outfits throughout the night, Erivo said each of her looks was “very detailed” and “very intentional.”

“Everything was really thought out, and that's the way we always are. We're very picky, selective about what we put on and what we're wearing, and the story we're telling,” Erivo said.

Adding, “And more than anything we try and have a really good time doing it. If it doesn't feel good to wear, we're not wearing it. And if I love it and it feels good, then I'll be wearing it.”

“And it can be as avant-garde or as classic as it wants to be, as long as we know what story we're telling, and it feels good to tell that story, then I'll be in it. We have a good time. And hopefully, we'll be having a good time this time round as well,” Cynthia Erivo said.

The Wicked: For Good is set to release in November 2025.