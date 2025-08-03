Justin Bieber announces shock break-up in four words

Justin Bieber makes cryptic four-word break-up announcement

Justin Bieber just made yet another cryptic post, leaving everyone guessing.

The 31-year-old Canadian artist, took to his official Instagram account, to share a monochromatic closeup with his 294 million followers, to announce: “Broke another olive branch,” along with a single dove emoji.

The Sorry hitmaker didn't add any context, but he could be referring to “another” friendship breakup.

This update comes after Justin shared screenshots in June featuring a heated text exchange between him and a former pal.

In February a representative for the Baby singer told TMZ that Justin underwent a “very transformative” past year, in which “he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

This alleged breakup announcement comes after the DAISIES talent confessed having rather “selfish” behaviour via a social media caption.

“Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside. Get in nature. Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning. I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me,” the musician wrote in his previous caption.

It is also pertinent to mention that Justin Bieber released his surprise, seventh studio album, SWAG on July 11, featuring many tracks with the themes of personal struggle and his sincere commitment to son, Jack Blues, and wife, Hailey Bieber.