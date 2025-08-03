Orlando Bloom breaks silence on Katy Perry 'romance'

Orlando Bloom reacts to Katy Perry's rumoured romance

Lately, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have sparked romance rumours. Now, Orlando Bloom, who recently parted ways with the pop icon, has reacted to it.



However, his reaction is far from negative; instead, it's rather humorous because it came in response to an article from The Onion, a satirical outlet.

“Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel,” the headline read, showing the AI photo of The Hobbit star and the former Chancellor of Germany enjoying a meal.

"Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel,” the article read.

"Angela kept Orlando laughing all night — he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!", the paper's joke reporting said.

It added they slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant.” Under the comment, Orlando posted the emojis, “????????????”

Rumors are swirling about Katy and Justin being an item after the duo were snapped on several outings recently.

A source previously told PEOPLE, "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes."

“She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common," the tipster tattled.

Katy and Orlando, meanwhile, recently confirmed they have ended their engagement and will "focus on co-parenting," their only kid.