Sharon Stone admits growing ‘frustrated' with ‘Nobody 2'

Sharon Stone reveals reason behind frustration with ‘Nobody 2’

Sharon Stone just opened up about how she got "frustrated" throwing rubber knives in Nobody 2.

The 67-year-old actress is cast in the upcoming action movie as the antagonist, Lendina and she demanded to use real knives to make the scenes more authentic.

Sharon told Empire magazine: "I've been in the action-movie business for a really long time.”

"I was getting really frustrated because the stunt team was having me throw a bunch of f**king rubber knives. If you're going to throw knives, throw real knives,” she added.

The Casino talent has not appeared in any action movies since suffering a life-threatening stroke in 2001 and admits she had doubts whether she could ever return to this genre of film-making.

"Twenty years ago or so I had a stroke. And I started over, and I haven't done an action movie since then,” Sharon opened up.

"I literally did not know, 'Do I still have it in me? Am I going to be able to come in here and make people believe that I can be this ass-kicking hyper-villain?'" she mentioned.

However, Sharon was convinced to sign up for the sequel after she watched the 2021 original, Nobody with her kids.

The Total Recall star said: "When I was up for it, my kids were out of my minds."

She also relished the opportunity to collaborate with Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, stating, "He's a good guy. I love the work, Odenkirk loves his work. He's like (Robert) De Niro, working to work better."

Meanwhile, Bob has also opened up about how nice it was working with Sharon Stone and said he already has plans to work with her on another film.

"We're trying to think of another movie we can do together,” he said, adding, "I have an idea that I've been kicking around. A very low-key comedy."