Nick Hogan in tears during Hulk Hogan tribute at WWE SummerSlam

Nick Hogan gets emotional during WWE tribute to late dad Hulk Hogan

Nick Hogan, son of the late wrestler Hulk Hogan, got emotional during WWE’s latest tribute.

Hulk passed away at the age of 71 on July 24, 2025.

On Saturday, Nick, alongside his wife Tana Lea, attended the SummerSlam event in New Jersey, where Hulk’s legacy was honoured.

WWE announcer Michael Cole told the viewers, “Hulk Hogan was larger than life, sports entertainment personified [and] the greatest performer in our history.”

“[This was] a man who carried professional wrestling on his back for three decades. Rest in peace, brother,” he added.

Moreover, Michael also mentioned that Nick and Tana were among the crowd to “celebrate life and legacy” of Hulk Hogan.

It is worth mentioning that Nick paid emotional tribute to his dad last week on Instagram.

He wrote, “My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.”

“I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life,” he added.