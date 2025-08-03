Mandy Moore makes narrow escape from hit-and-run driver

Mandy Moore calls out hit-and-run driver

Mandy Moore just called out a hit-and-run driver who bumped into her car.

The This Is Us actress, who is a mother to children Gus, four, Ozzie, two, and 10-month-old Lou with husband Taylor Goldsmith, revealed the incident on her official Instagram.

Calling out the mystery woman who collided into the back of Mandy’s vehicle and then drove off, she reassured her followers that no one was hurt in the incident.

The Tangled talent wrote on her Instagram Story: “The woman who rear ended my family and then drove off [when] we pulled over, hope your karma finds you.”

"Thankfully everyone was OK but what kind of human does that?” she further exclaimed.

No further details were added by the actress-singer on who else was present with her during the altercation nor of the time and location.

This rather sad interaction comes after Mandy Moore suffered an immense tragedy of losing her home to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

She wrote on Instagram in February: "Pretty much everything will have to be disposed of…maybe even the walls too. We won’t be there for a very long time as it and the neighborhood itself get sorted out and cleaned and the rebuilding starts. (sic)"