Wynne Evans breaks off engagement with Liz Brookes

Wynne Evans calls off engagement

Wynne Evans just called off his engagement to now-ex fiancée, Liz Brookes.

The 53-year-old opera singer got engaged to Liz Brookes while on holiday in Morocco in June, but have now appeared to confirm their separation.

Wynne told his followers on a Facebook Live: “I haven't felt this level headed for years, having been in a bad place or a relationship that is not healthy for me. It's now calm.”

The Strictly Come Dancing star is believed to have split from Liz "a few weeks ago" following a "big fallout."

An insider told Mail Online: “Wynne and Liz broke off their engagement a few weeks ago.”

“The pressure of his new business ventures took its toll and they had a big fallout,” they stated, adding, “Initially, there was a belief they would get back together when the ill-feeling died down, as they had split before and managed to patch things up.”

“But with Wynne actively trying to date again and going public describing the relationship as 'not healthy', it's safe to say they've split from good this time,” the insider concluded.

This comes after Wynne recently opened up about how he contemplated ending his own life dur to depression resulting from his Strictly Come Dancing scandal.

The radio star competed on the BBC program with Katya Jones last year but left after making a comment that was deemed s**ually inappropriate during a photo call and later also lost his show on BBC Radio Wales.

Appearing on This Morning, he said: "I’ve had clinical depression since 2016 and I want to talk about it today, because I want other people to find strength in that.”

“It took me to the darkest spot in my life,” he added.

“I was at my lowest ebb; I wanted to end my life. I would have if I hadn’t been surrounded by people. I was under the crisis team for a month and they just look after you the whole time. My friends and my family and my girlfriend did a rota so that they could be with me 24 hours-a-day, sitting up with me, because it was just so relentless,” Wynne Evans concluded.