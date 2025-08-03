Katya Jones ‘ready and open' for new love

Katya Jones admits she is ‘ready’ for dating

Katya Jones just revealed she is ready to settle down.

However, the Strictly Come Dancing professional, who might be keen on finding her Mr. Perfect, thinks guys are either too shy or too intimidated to talk to her, let alone ask her out.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Us women have fought to be so independent and strong and do our own thing, that it might send confusing messaging to them, like, ‘Can I approach or can I not?’ So, I totally understand why they’re being hesitant sometimes, but I’m open and ready to be approached...”

“I might meet somebody today. You get up and you never know who you might meet. I’ve got to look nice… I’m always ready and open,” she added.

The 36-year-old TV icon is hoping to find someone she can settle down with and start a family but she would absolutely not compromise her career for that.

“I would like to have kids with someone who I believe could be a good father but I’ve got nieces I can spend my energy on right now, or some of my friends’ children, like Janette [Manrara],” she said.

"Seeing how she does everything and is a mother as well is really inspiring. It just shows that you can do it all if you put your mind to it,” Katya Jones concluded.