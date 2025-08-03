 
Geo News

Katya Jones ‘ready and open' for new love

Katya Jones opened up about what she expects when finding love and why it has become difficult

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 03, 2025

Katya Jones admits she is ‘ready’ for dating
Katya Jones admits she is ‘ready’ for dating

Katya Jones just revealed she is ready to settle down.

However, the Strictly Come Dancing professional, who might be keen on finding her Mr. Perfect, thinks guys are either too shy or too intimidated to talk to her, let alone ask her out.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Us women have fought to be so independent and strong and do our own thing, that it might send confusing messaging to them, like, ‘Can I approach or can I not?’ So, I totally understand why they’re being hesitant sometimes, but I’m open and ready to be approached...”

“I might meet somebody today. You get up and you never know who you might meet. I’ve got to look nice… I’m always ready and open,” she added.

The 36-year-old TV icon is hoping to find someone she can settle down with and start a family but she would absolutely not compromise her career for that.

“I would like to have kids with someone who I believe could be a good father but I’ve got nieces I can spend my energy on right now, or some of my friends’ children, like Janette [Manrara],” she said.

"Seeing how she does everything and is a mother as well is really inspiring. It just shows that you can do it all if you put your mind to it,” Katya Jones concluded. 

Mandy Moore makes narrow escape from hit-and-run driver
Mandy Moore makes narrow escape from hit-and-run driver
Nick Hogan in tears during Hulk Hogan tribute at WWE SummerSlam
Nick Hogan in tears during Hulk Hogan tribute at WWE SummerSlam
Sharon Stone admits growing ‘frustrated' with ‘Nobody 2'
Sharon Stone admits growing ‘frustrated' with ‘Nobody 2'
Tom Holland finally breaks silence over James Bond role video
Tom Holland finally breaks silence over James Bond role
Zak Starkey accused of ‘character assassination'
Zak Starkey accused of ‘character assassination'
Dua Lipa pens emotional message after sharing stage with Dad video
Dua Lipa pens emotional message after sharing stage with Dad
Cynthia Erivo hints her 'Wicked: For Good' press tour outfits will break the internet
Cynthia Erivo hints her 'Wicked: For Good' press tour outfits will break the internet
'Wednesday' star talks about his growth spurt between 1 & 2 seasons
'Wednesday' star talks about his growth spurt between 1 & 2 seasons