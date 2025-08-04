 
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau very 'attracted' to each other, says insider

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are getting to know each other after first night out

Web Desk
August 04, 2025

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau very attracted to each other, says insider
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau very 'attracted' to each other, says insider

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are keen about each other, says an expert.

The singer, who was formerly spotted with the ex-Canadian Prime Minister during a date night in Toronto, is 'attracted' to the statesman.

“They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes,” the insider confirmed before highlighting some of the roadblocks the potential relationship faces.

“She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada,” the source said, but then pointed out, “There is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”

“Music is one of many things they can share,” the insider continued, lauding their mutual optimistic outlook.

“Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult,” the source added.

Katy Perry was formerly engaged to Orlando Bloom. Trudeau, on the other hand, separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. He shares sons Xavier, 17, and Hadrien, 11, and daughter Ella-Grace, 16.

