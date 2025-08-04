'Avatar: Seven Havens' creator gets honest about new look

'Avatar: Seven Havens' maker reveals why new look for sequel

Fans noticed a different look from what the previous Avatar shows look like when Nickelodeon released the first look at Seven Havens.



But the creator Bryan Konietzko said that’s exactly what he and his team envisioned for the sequel to have “something totally different.”

The maker, in an interview with IGN, said, “We like to change up the style. We like to make each project its own thing. As you can see, it still feels like Avatar, but the world is very different. You’ll have to tune in to find out why.”

The 1990s classic anime also served as the inspiration for the new look, the creator shared. “You can get a glimpse into the Avatar world and see, definitely very different."

"More fantasy, otherworldly kind of scenario. We’re pulling in some influences from like Moebius and ’90s anime series…We can’t wait to share it with everybody," he added.

Avatar: Seven Havens will have 26 episodes but there is no specific release date of the series.

The show's logline read, “set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior."

"Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse," it added.