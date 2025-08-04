Bianca Censori plans future without Kanye West?

Bianca Censori seeks 'financial independence'

Since their marriage, there have been multiple occasions where it is reported that Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is on the ropes.



Given this, an insider told the Heat World that the Melbourne-born model is preparing for a future that is financially secure if her relationship with Ye comes to an end.

"As much as she loves Kanye, she is unsure whether this can last forever, and she’s been quietly laying the groundwork for her next chapter. She’s very determined to carve out a path that’s independent from Kanye to secure herself financially," the tipster tattled.

The report also claimed the Power hitmaker paid the Yeezy architect to wear provocative outfits, which the critics called a "business arrangement" between the couple.

"It’s no secret Bianca is using this whole situation to her advantage and not just to raise her profile. Kanye pays her every time she does one of the ridiculous nude stunts he dreams up," the bird chirped.

For Bianca, the insider said, "it's the money." As far as Ye is concerned, the source noted, "Making her parade nude in public and paying her heaps of money for it is the ultimate act of financial domination for Kanye. He gets off on it and she’s making a mint off his fetish."

In the wake of this alleged arrangement, the Grammy winner's wealth is reportedly drying up, but this did not lead him to cut expenses, the mole said.

"Plus, he’s had so many contracts cancelled, and to top it off, made very bad real estate deals," the source noted.

"He hasn’t stopped spending like he’s earning millions a day though, it’s going to end in disaster," the insider shared.

Kanye and Bianca walked down the aisle in 2022, but their marriage has been under the scanner for the 'stunts' the pair often does.