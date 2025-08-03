Prince Harry takes legal action over derogatory comments about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s legal team has issued a legal notice to a publication over derogatory comments about his wife Meghan Markle and alleged fight with uncle Prince Andrew report.

This has been claimed by the Newsweek in its report on Sunday.

The duke’s team tells Newsweek, they have called in lawyers and that ‘such are the gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks’ made in the outlet story, adding “I can confirm a legal letter from Prince Harry's counsel has been sent."

Earlier, the claims were also denied by Harry’s team.

Prince Harry’s representative told the New York Post, “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

The outlet quoted Andrew Lownie’s upcoming biography of Andrew, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claiming that the Duke of York told Harry he was “bonkers” for not properly researching Meghan’s background before bringing her into the royal family, according to OK! magazine.

Andrew allegedly also said Meghan was “too old” for Harry and that marrying her would be his “biggest mistake ever.”

It also alleges Prince Harry punched Andrew in 2013 after he called him a “coward” for talking behind his back.