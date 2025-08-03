Here's why Meghan Markle may still get birthday present from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle to receive private birthday present from Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle may get presents from the Royal Family on her 44th birthday despite their ongoing feud.

Meghan will turn 44 on August 4, and will reportedly celebrate her birthday with her husband, Prince Harry, and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Although it’s unlikely that the royals will wish her publicly, she can expect a private greeting and even gifts.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold - who worked for King Charles when he was the Prince of Wales between 2004 and 2011 - says he thinks the King and Queen, as well as Princess Kate, will send Meghan wishes and gifts.

He told Heart Bingo, "As far as the Royal Family congratulating or wishing a happy birthday, I believe the King and Queen will wish her a happy birthday. I think Catherine as well, but Catherine might do it on behalf of her and William."

He added, "I still think gifts do get exchanged, because the thing with the Royal Family is that when it comes to politeness and manners, they are the top of the game, so I still think they will still honor it. That's my feeling."

As for Prince Harry, he noted that the Duke of Sussex is generous and will likely shower Meghan with expensive jewelry and take her on a vacation.

Harrold said: "He's quite generous. I think he'll go down the route of buying her jewelry or taking her away on holiday. I’m sure it will be something extra special."