'Stranger Things' star teases what's to come in last season

David Harbour reflects on the final season of 'Stranger Things' at a recent event

August 04, 2025

David Harbour shares thoughts on Stranger Things S5
David Harbour shares thoughts on 'Stranger Things' S5

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in The Stranger Things, is teasing that the final season will be “extremely big.”

Appearing on FanX’s Tampa Bay Comic Convention, he is part of a panel hosted by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, where he opens up about the upcoming season.

"OK, yeah, so Stranger Things Season 5, the final season of this beloved show that we all love so much. It will be ending,” the star shares.

He adds, “If you don't know, this is just like technical data — 4 episodes Thanksgiving, 3 episodes Christmas, and then they'll make you wait till they're gonna ruin your New Year's Eve for the finale."

The Marvel actor also shares the length they worked on the final season to complete it. "It took a year to make for 8 episodes, which is a very long time to shoot a television show. It's extremely cinematic."

"It's extremely big. I think if you watch the show and if you're a fan of the show, you've seen each season get progressively bigger, Season 4 being the biggest," the star notes.

Teasing season five, David says, "Season 5 is like 5 times the size of Season 4. The scope and the scale of the production was immense. It almost killed all of us, shooting it. But, we're still around."

Season five of Stranger Things will be out in three parts on Netflix as Vol. I on November 26, with Vol. 2 on Christmas Day, and the finale on New Year's Eve.

