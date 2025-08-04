'Fantastic Four' star looks back at being Silver Surfer

Doug Jones gets honest about playing Silver Surfer

In the latest Fantastic Four, Julia Garner is seen as the Silver Surfer, but in the first franchise film, Doug Jones played it.



In a chat with Collider, the actor reflects on his fondness for comic books and the excitement he felt when he appeared in films adapting them.

“Are you kidding me? I mean, I had been in Batman Returns years before that, like back in the early ‘90s,” he shared, referring to his Thin Clown role.

The star noted, “Something about the comic book genre that makes you kind of go, yeah. Because, you know, when you flip through comic books as a kid, and now you're in the movie of that thing, it's like, Are you kidding me?”

On Fantastic Four, Doug said he is a longtime fan of its cartoon, saying “Anyone old enough to remember the Fantastic Four cartoons, thank you.. I remember connecting with Reed Richards. He was so stretchy, and I was like, Yeah, I get him.”

That's what made the movie surreal for him, the actor recounted when he stepped into the Silver Surfer board on the set.

“When they made me into the Silver Surfer, I was wearing a rubber, full costume and makeup that turned me into this beautiful, athletic-looking, perfectly proportioned, sexy man,' the 65-year-old remembered.

He continued, "Best [suit] I’ve ever had. I remember the reaction to me on set… people who didn’t know who was under it were like, 'Hi,' and I was like, 'If they only knew there’s a tired, old, skinny man in here.'”

Fantastic Four: First Steps is playing in cinemas now.