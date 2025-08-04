Jack Osbourne revealed late dad Ozzy's surprising food habit

Jack Osbourne recalls dad Ozzy's 'picky' eating habits

Jack Osbourne is sharing some rare insights into his late father Ozzy Osbourne's eating habits.

In a recent chat during an appearance on the U.K. food show Cooking with the Stars, which was recorded before Ozzy's death, the 39-year-old dished on Ozzy's food choices and shared his childhood memories of living in a house where professional chefs cooked food.

Recalling the time when Ozzy, Sharon moved to the USA, along with his sister Kelly and Aimee when he was 11 years old, he said, "I grew up on potato waffles until we moved to America."

"We would get take out all the time — apart from times when we had a chef," he continued.

Jack revealed that the rock legend was a "picky eater" and did not hire a chef for a very long time, and even disliked dishes prepared by some of the best cooks.

"'No, I don't like it anymore,' even though it's some amazing chef," Jack noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the Black Sabbath frontman passed on July 22 at the age of 76.

It is pertinent to mention that Ozzy shared three kids with ex wife his ex-wife, Thelma Riley: daughters Louis and Jessica and son Elliot.

Later, he married Sharon in 1982 and welcomed three more kids with Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.