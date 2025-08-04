Lindsay Lohan recalls how dark paparazzi past influences her parenting today

Lindsay Lohan dishes on ‘terrifying’ paparazzi moments’

Lindsay Lohan opened up about her terrifying encounters with paparazzi in the past and how it has affected her parenting.

During a recent interview with the Sunday Times, published on Saturday, August 2, the 39-year-old actress talked about scary experiences with paparazzi during her during her rising to fame era and how it left a lasting impact on her.

I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was. They were terrifying moments I had in my life,” she told the outlet.

“I have PTSD to the extreme from those things. The most invasive situations. Really scary,” Lohan revealed.

The Parent Trap actress went on to say, “And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair.”

Lohan shared that she and husband Bader Shammas are mindful of how to protect their son Luai’s privacy and “all the time” to navigate how much access to him should be given to the media.

“I feel that it [the paparazzi’s invasion of personal privacy] doesn’t happen as badly now as it did,” she noted. “It was way worse when I was younger, but now, because of social media, people can tell their own story in the way that you want it to be told. It has reclaimed the ownership of your life.”

“We didn’t have that,” the Mean Girls alum added. “But what I have learned over time is how to separate my private life and public life, and that was difficult for me because nobody ever teaches you how to do that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lohan moved to Dubai to live a “private life”, as she told Kelly Ripa during a recent chat on Live with Kelly and Mark!