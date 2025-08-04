Prince William camp fears more ‘bombshells' if Harry returns

Prince William sees Prince Harry reunion as ‘grave mistakes’

Prince William has no intention of reconciling with Prince Harry despite him initiating peace talks and offering his diary to avoid clashes with schedules of key royals.

According to a royal expert, people in the Prince of Wales’ camp do not think it would be a good idea to reconnect with the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking with Fox News, royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed that Wales’ team fear that renewed ties with Harry could lead to further damaging revelations.

"Overall, doubt still prevails in Prince William’s camp. He considers any reconciliation at all as a 'grave mistake,’” she said.

"His senior royal courtiers are understood to be just as wary and immensely protective of the future monarch.

“They only see [a reconciliation] as creating more bombshells, as well as instability."

After sending his top aides for peace talks with King Charles, Harry made another move to fix his relationship with Charles and William by sharing his official diary with them.

It came after a recent clash in schedules, where Harry’s trip to Angola made headlines and overshadowed Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait.

Speaking with the publication, an insider revealed that the Duke now wants to avoid any future clashes with his father and the Royal family.