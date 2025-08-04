 
Meghan Markle birthday: Will she receive social media wish from Royal family?

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle to mark her 44th birthday today

August 04, 2025

Meghan Markle has turned 44 today with royal watchers closely observing whether the Royal family will mark the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday on their official social media accounts.

The members of the royal family last marked the Duchess’ birthday publically on their official accounts back in 2022, almost 2 years after Megxit, per Marie Claire.

Posting a picture of Meghan from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee on her 41st birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote on X, “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex.”

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla also shared a snap of Meghan from the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving and penned, “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

However, a royal expert has revealed that new Palace’s protocol do not allow the royals to acknowledge birthdays of non-working royals except for their milestone birthdays.

Kinsey Schofield told Fox News, "To avoid the drama of bringing up the chaos that surrounds some of the more well-known non-working royals, the new protocol dictates that the royal family will acknowledge the birthdays of non-working royals only on milestone birthdays."

"Translation — birthdays that end in 0. This saves the family from having to re-live the Megxit and Jeffrey Epstein headlines at the same time every year."

Since Meghan has turned 44, which does not fall under the “milestone birthday” category per the Palace’s new rules, it is highly unlikely that Charles, Camilla, William, or Kate will publicly wish her a happy birthday today.

