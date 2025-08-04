Prince Harry agrees to terms after private talks with King Charles?

Prince Harry follows orders after peace meeting with King Charles?

Prince Harry seems to be following orders following his “secret” peace talks with King Charles in London, alludes a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex recently offered to share his official diaries with the Palace in order to avoid any clashes with the members of the royal family.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Royal family may be taking steps to better coordinate public appearances with Harry.

She told The Mirror that while the royals may claim to dislike publicity, it is important to have media coverage for promoting charitable work.

"As much as the royal family might protest that they don’t like publicity, there’s very little point in doing all the good work they do unless they can shine a spotlight on the causes they are trying to help. And that means publicity," Bond said.

She continued, "Therefore, if one royal knocks the other off the headlines because of a diary clash, it is the charities or causes they are trying to highlight which suffer. Co-ordinating diaries makes logical sense.”

She further speculated that “perhaps this reported move is a result of the recent meeting between the King’s and the Sussex’s teams. It would certainly make sense.”