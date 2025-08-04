Meghan Markle warned about 'dubious' future: 'Setback and humiliation'

Meghan Markle has been warned about her ‘dubious’ future as the duchess is reportedly in talks with streaming giant Netflix to extend her partnership.

This has been claimed by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

The royal expert warned, "Meghan Markle’s future is dubious. The contract conclusion is a public setback and humiliation.”

She went on saying, “It’s tangible proof of her plummeting popularity and lack of public interest. … [And] Netflix has a really good gauge of what the public wants to view."

Hilary Fordwich also advised the duchess that she will need to drive a hard bargain to strike up a different kind of deal for herself.

The expert further claimed, "I have heard speculation regarding her trying to secure new partnerships. [But] I simply can’t see others wanting to risk being associated with her track record."

Earlier, according to a report by the Blast, Meghan is in talks for new Netflix deal as the $100M contract will expire in September.

The source reveals that Netflix ‘deal is not dead’ with Meghan Markle.

The insider claims, "Netflix is a listed company, so they can't say anything or confirm officially yet that a new deal is happening, but that deal is not dead. Netflix is an equity partner in As Ever, so they were unlikely to drop Meghan."

"What happens at the end of the contract is that people renegotiate. But when doing any kind of commercial negotiation, both sides are not allowed to talk about it," the source added.