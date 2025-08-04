 
Geo News

Meghan Markle warned about 'dubious' future: 'Setback and humiliation'

The royal expert said, "I have heard speculation regarding Meghan Markle trying to secure new partnerships"

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 04, 2025

Meghan Markle warned about dubious future: Setback and humiliation
Meghan Markle warned about 'dubious' future: 'Setback and humiliation'

Meghan Markle has been warned about her ‘dubious’ future as the duchess is reportedly in talks with streaming giant Netflix to extend her partnership.

This has been claimed by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

The royal expert warned, "Meghan Markle’s future is dubious. The contract conclusion is a public setback and humiliation.”

She went on saying, “It’s tangible proof of her plummeting popularity and lack of public interest. … [And] Netflix has a really good gauge of what the public wants to view."

Hilary Fordwich also advised the duchess that she will need to drive a hard bargain to strike up a different kind of deal for herself.

The expert further claimed, "I have heard speculation regarding her trying to secure new partnerships. [But] I simply can’t see others wanting to risk being associated with her track record."

Meghan Markle warned about dubious future: Setback and humiliation

Earlier, according to a report by the Blast, Meghan is in talks for new Netflix deal as the $100M contract will expire in September.

The source reveals that Netflix ‘deal is not dead’ with Meghan Markle.

The insider claims, "Netflix is a listed company, so they can't say anything or confirm officially yet that a new deal is happening, but that deal is not dead. Netflix is an equity partner in As Ever, so they were unlikely to drop Meghan."

"What happens at the end of the contract is that people renegotiate. But when doing any kind of commercial negotiation, both sides are not allowed to talk about it," the source added.

Meghan Markle's social media silence finally explained
Meghan Markle's social media silence finally explained
Prince Harry leaves cancer-stricken father King Charles ‘traumatised' with betrayal
Prince Harry leaves cancer-stricken father King Charles ‘traumatised' with betrayal
Princess Anne's kidnapper claims he was 'more scared than she was'
Princess Anne's kidnapper claims he was 'more scared than she was'
Meghan Markle urged to work hard on her 'story' amid multiple fails
Meghan Markle urged to work hard on her 'story' amid multiple fails
Prince Harry to lose 'godfather duties' against Prince William
Prince Harry to lose 'godfather duties' against Prince William
Justin Timberlake wife thought ‘something was off' during illness
Justin Timberlake wife thought ‘something was off' during illness
Meghan Markle faced eye opener in marital home post Prince Harry nuptials
Meghan Markle faced eye opener in marital home post Prince Harry nuptials
Meghan Markle gets 'honest appraisal' amid 'As Ever' progress
Meghan Markle gets 'honest appraisal' amid 'As Ever' progress